Terengganu mulls increasing number of state seats

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 10 — The state government is planning to increase the number of its state seats, according to Terengganu State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Yahaya Ali.

He said the proposal was made in line with the increase in the state’s population and also aimed at ensuring that every state assemblyman would be able to serve their constituents more effectively.

“Prior to this, every parliamentary constituency has approximately 50,000 constituents, but now the same number of constituents could easily make up one state constituency, that’s why we are trying to have additional seats and we will probably emulate the approach taken by Sabah which had increased the number of the state seats to 73 from only 60 before,” he told a press conference at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

He said the state government will study the suitable number of seats to be increased before the proposal on the matter be taken to the state executive council’s meeting and eventually tabled in Parliament.

“Right now, we have 32 state seats and we will study to see how many more we need. However, the proposal needs cooperation from the EC (Election Commission)... we also need to gather public opinion before making any move,” he added. — Bernama