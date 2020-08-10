Slim by-election: Eight sets of nomination forms bought, says EC

The Slim state seat has been left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died from a heart attack on July 15. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Aug 10 — The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that eight sets of nomination forms for the Slim state by-election have been purchased, as of this morning.

Perak EC director Mohd Nazri Ismail said the forms were purchased by two registered parties and three representatives of independent candidates.

Without naming the parties, he said there were parties as well as independent representatives who purchased more than one set, possibly as a preparation in case of an error in their nomination forms.

“The forms can still be purchased until 10am on the nomination day this Saturday,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Nazri also reminded all candidates to adhere to the standard operating procedures set which include wearing face masks when entering the nomination centre at the Dewan Sri Tanjung, Majlis Daerah Tanjung Malim.

A total of 23,094 voters are eligible to vote in the Slim by-election on August 29.

The Slim state seat has been left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died from a heart attack on July 15.

In the 14th General Election, Mohd Khusairi who represented Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the state seat with a 2,183 majority by defeating Mohd Amran Ibrahim from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), who contested under the PKR ticket, and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS.

BN secretary-general, Tan Sri Annuar Musa was previously reported as saying that the party would announce its candidate for the Slim by-election on August 12. — Bernama