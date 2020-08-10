Sarawak lifts interzone travel restriction from Aug 15

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters August 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Aug 10 — Inter-zone travellers in Sarawak will no longer be required to obtain police permits effective August 15, state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah said today.

The requirement was imposed earlier this month when Covid-19 cases in the state started rising, but the numbers have been on a decline in the past week.

Uggah also said roadblocks at Simunjan and Sri Aman districts will be dismantled on August 15.

SDMC imposed restrictions for travelling between Zone One covering Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division, and Zone Two covering Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Mukah, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang Divisions in a move to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said 18 vehicles were stopped at roadblocks in Simunjan and Sri Aman districts today and told to turn back as they did not have the police permits.

He added that 1,036 other vehicles were allowed to proceed.

He also said Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 positive cases today and four recoveries, three from Kuching district and one from Serian district.

Uggah also said six positive cases are still being treated at the government hospitals.