Retailers laud Putrajaya mandate on MySejahtera as primary Covid-19 contact tracing app for outlets nationwide

MRA urged the government to expedite the gazetting of the mandatory use of the MySejahtera app as it will make it easier for the Ministry of Health to conduct Covid-19 contact tracing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA) has lauded the move by the federal government to make it mandatory for businesses to register and display the MySejahtera QR code in their premises.

In welcoming the decision, MRA also urged the government to expedite the gazetting of the mandatory use of the MySejahtera app as it will make it easier for the Ministry of Health (MOH) to conduct Covid-19 contact tracing.

“Initially, when the government started implementing (temperature) screening and keeping record of people entering premises, some outlets used their own contact tracing app.

“When they use their own contact tracing app, false information can be provided as you have to type in your name, contact number and temperature on your mobile phone. It is similar to recording in a logbook where some also may submit false information,” it told Malay Mail in a statement.

On August 3, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all business outlets must use the government’s MySejahtera app as their contact tracing method for patrons.

MRA said most of its members have migrated to using MySejahtera.

Separately, the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) said it provisionally supported the policy as it “made sense”.

MySejahtera was jointly developed by four governmental bodies, including the National Security Council and MOH, as a one-stop app to collect the latest information and statistics on the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Yet, some outlets continue to display their respective state’s contact tracing app such as the SELangkah platform by the Selangor state government, which MRA said was up to the customers themselves to decide which application to scan.

However, MRA also said it has advised its members to encourage customers to scan the MySejahtera QR code or register in writing if they refuse to, adding that retailers can only deny entry or service if said customers do not wear a mask.

MySejahtera was jointly developed by four governmental bodies, including the National Security Council and MOH, as a one-stop app to collect the latest information and statistics on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Putrajaya had in May mandated that businesses must take down the names and phone numbers of all customers as part of its Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

On July 23, Ismail Sabri announced that face masks in crowded areas and on public transportation would be mandatory from August 1.