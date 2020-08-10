Putrajaya to consider RCI on Tabung Haji’s previous management, says minister

Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said the government understands and watches all transactions of the Muslim pilgrimage fund closely. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The government is looking into setting up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations of misconduct by Tabung Haji’s (TH) previous management under former religious affairs minister during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said the government understands and watches all transactions of the Muslim pilgrimage fund closely.

“The government will consider and fine tune the matter in a meeting, on rationality of setting up an RCI [with regards to TH-related matters].

“It is important for us to look at the TH issue and understand it thoroughly.

“I want to see TH rise [again] and be freed from problems that are hindering it,” he told the Parliament today during his winding up speech for the debate on the King’s address.

He stressed that everything that is done by the government is to find a solution and to ensure that as a minister entrusted to this portfolio, Zulkifli said he will see through all current and future transactions made by TH.

“It is the focus of the government to ensure that TH’s operation has integrity and honest.

“Right now, this is our priority,” he added.

The TH mismanagement debacle flared last month during the Dewan Rakyat when its former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim and also Umno Baling MP asked the government if it had plans to launch an RCI to investigate allegations of misconduct during the PH administration, under Parti Amanah Negara’s Parit Buntar MP Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Among their claims is that TH under Mujahid had sold four of the fund’s hotels to a company, Urusharta Jemaah Sdn Bhd (UJSB), which also led to more than 600 employees losing their job in 2019.

Mujahid in February this year clarified that it was untrue that the buildings were put up for sale, as they were part of Tabung Haji’s assets transferred to a special government vehicle UJSB, under the Finance Ministry.

He also said the hotels will continue to be operational under UJSB and most of its 278 staff would be retained.