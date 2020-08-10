Housewife in Sibu lodges false police report to avoid being penalised for losing MyKad for third time

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the woman had lodged a police report at the Sibu Jaya police station, claiming that she lost her wallet after being robbed at knife point by two unknown men at around 5.30pm on August 8.― Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, Aug 10 — A 27-year-old housewife had allegedly resorted to lodge a false police report to avoid being penalised RM1,000 for losing her MyKad for the third time.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the woman had lodged a police report at the Sibu Jaya police station, claiming that she lost her wallet after being robbed at knife point by two unknown men at around 5.30pm on August 8.

She also claimed the wallet contained RM500 cash, driving license, bank cards and two MyKad belonging to herself and her husband.

“The investigating officer of the case was informed of the report by Sibu Jaya police station later that night at about 11.45pm. Police called her up the next day to record her statement and found out that she had lodged a false report.

“In fact, the woman lost her MyKad for the third time and she created a story about being robbed because she got no money to pay the penalty imposed by the National Registration Department,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said based on their their preliminary investigations, the MyKad belonging to the woman’s husband was not lost as reported.

He added that police have seized the woman’s husband MyKad.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for making a false police report. — Borneo Post Online