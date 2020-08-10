Dewan Rakyat Speaker rejects Tony Pua’s bid to amend motion of thanks to the King

Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun has rejected DAP’s Damansara MP Tony Pua’s proposal to amend the motion of thanks to the King.

Although Pua had attempted to reason with the Speaker, Azhar said his decision on the matter was final.

“I rejected the motion as the proposed amendment has nothing to do with the motion being debated.

“This is according to Standing Order 30(1), which states that amendments can only be made if it is related to the motion,” he said.

He added that the other reason why he rejected Pua’s motion is because it has to be done via a private motion.

Pua argued that the formation of the committee is related to the motion of thanks brought by Ahmad Maslan, as the King had touched on issues related to corruption and the nation’s institutions in his parliamentary address.

Pua also claimed that his motion was in line with the practices of other Commonwealth democracies such as the UK and Australia.

Azhar however disagreed with Pua’s claims.

“I beg to differ. Because, if that was the case, any other topic could be put into the motion, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s speech covered many issues.

“My decision is final,” he said, and proceeded to adjourn the sitting for the day.

Last Thursday, Pua proposed for a special select committee to be set up to monitor the government’s actions taken to recover cash and assets related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He said he will propose this through a parliamentary motion to amend Umno Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s motion of thanks to the King in the Dewan Rakyat.