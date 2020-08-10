Anthony Loke slams youth and sport deputy minister for offering endorsement letter, calls it power abuse

Loke also pointed out that the former ministers were not only not allowed to provide endorsement letters, but also the minutes from the Ministers must be written in general words as such not influenced by any decision. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, August 10 — Former Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today slams Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for alleged power abuse by offering endorsement letter to gain support in party election.

Loke shared a video of Wan Ahmad Fayshal, who is one of the candidate for the Bersatu Youth Chief in the upcoming party election scheduled on September 27, who had allegedly said that he will issue endorsement letter on his capacity as deputy minister to help Bersatu Youth members in return of their support.

“After we were sworn in as Ministers back in 2018, a special briefing was given to all members of the administration and Pakatan Harapan MPs by the then MACC Chief Commissioner, Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull on the procedures and “good practices” in government especially on the do’s and don’t.

“Among the things that Mohd Shukri ordered to all Ministers and Deputy Ministers of PH was to never issue a letter of support to anyone, especially to the party members themselves,” he wrote in his Facebook posting.

“However, it’s different now. Even Deputy Ministers have power. Endorsement letters are used as capital for the party’s election campaign. Military aircraft are used to attend party activities. All sorts of things are possible now,” he added.

Loke also pointed out that the former ministers were not only not allowed to provide endorsement letters, but also the minutes from the Ministers must be written in general words as such not influenced by any decision.

“Those allowed were ‘For Considerations’ or ‘Please Scrutinise the Proposal’,” he said.

In the 53 seconds duration video clip, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said that as the Bersatu Chief he will be able to make a copy and present the endorsement letter to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This is what this post is for. The post has been given to help you all. Not for me alone, but to help you so that you can help me too.

“But first, vote for me,” he was heard saying in the video while campaigning with Pahang Bersatu Youth members at a restaurant.

The video also urges viewers to lodge online reports to MACC.