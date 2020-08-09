Three killed, two injured in Sarawak traffic collisions

KUCHING, Aug 9 — Three people died and another two were injured in two separate crashes here and in Lundu yesterday, said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu.

He said in the first incident at 4.19 pm yesterday, a motorcyclist and the pillion rider were killed at the scene, when their vehicle collided with a car near the Matang Wildlife Park intersection in Lundu.

The victims were identified as Majang Balang, 50, and Rosemary Sadan, 46, from Kampung Sungai Belian, Lundu, while the car driver, a 20-year old university student from Miri, sustained head and body injuries,” he said when contacted today.

In the second case, a motorcyclist identified as Simon Gerah, 23, from Kampung Bra’ang Paya, Jalan Puncak Borneo died in a collision with a car at a traffic light intersection at Batu 4, Jalan Kuching-Serian here, at 3 am today.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, who was riding with him, suffered severe leg injuries and was brought to the hospital for further treatment. The car driver and his wife were not injured,” he said.

Both cases were being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama