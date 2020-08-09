Main routes to Kuala Sanglang closed following TEMCO

Police personnel man a road block in Kampung Kuala Sanglang following the targeted enhanced movement control order on August 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

SANGLANG, Aug 9 — Three main routes to Kuala Sanglang have been closed since 10pm yesterday following the imposition of the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in two villages in the area.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said police have set up roadblocks at three main entry points into Kuala Sanglang to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The three roadblocks are at the Padang Keria intersection, in front of Kuala Sanglang General Operations Force (GOF) guard post, and in front of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chin Hun," she told Bernama today, adding that 20 personnel are stationed at each roadblock.

"Members of the public who are inside the TEMCO areas should follow the authority's instructions to check the outbreak," she said.

The Perlis government has implemented TEMCO for 28 days starting 10 pm yesterday in Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul.

Until yesterday, Perlis has recorded 30 Covid-19 cases, with 11 being recent cases from the Sivagangga PUI Cluster. — Bernama