Johor appoints 25 special committee chairmen for state legislative assembly

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 9 — The Johor state government has appointed 25 special coordinating committee chairmen for the state legislative assembly to ensure all policies and programmes drawn up will comprehensively reach the people.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said the appointments were also made as there was still confusion about the state government programmes among the community.

He said though the appointments are to represent 27 state constituencies in Johor, only 25 have been appointed so far adding that the two others would be filled once there are suitable candidates.

“Besides assisting the state government in providing information and explanation about its policies and activities, they will be given allocations to conduct programmes at the community level.

“For example, in the event of any disaster such as floods or fires, they will help expedite aid distribution to the affected people,” he told reporters after presenting the instruments of appointment to the special committee chairmen here, today.

Hasni said those appointed would also serve as the eyes and ears of the state government at the grassroots.

Hasni said the selection of the candidates was made based on their vast experience and their ability to carry out the tasks given to them. — Bernama