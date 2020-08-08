Warisan welcomes cooperation with Mahathir’s new party

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the cooperation may turn out fruitful if it is in line with Warisan’s struggles in regard to the people and the state. — Bernama pic TAWAU, Aug 8 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal welcomes any cooperation with the new party formed by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the cooperation may turn out fruitful if it is in line with Warisan’s struggles in regard to the people and the state.

“As long as the basis of struggle of the party is in line with what we see in determining the rights of Sabah, the interests of the people and the policies that we believe in,” he told reporters here today in response to Dr Mahathir’s announcement of the formation of a new party which is not aligned to either Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) yesterday.

Mohd Shafie was met after the handing over ceremony of 67 new houses and 308 land titles to fire victims in Kampung Tanjung Batu Otentik and land title in Tawau and Kalabakan here today.

In his speech earlier, Mohd Shafie who is also Sabah caretaker Chief Minister, said the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to enable state election to be held, had been accepted by most people with a heavy heart.

“But it had to be done for the people and I really hope they will make the right choice (at the state election),” he said, referring to his action in dissolving the State Legislative Assembly on July 30. — Bernama