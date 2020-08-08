Malaysia records seven new Covid-19 cases, none from Sivagangga cluster

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are two Covid-19 patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with one of them requiring breathing assistance.. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, August 8 — The Health Ministry has recorded seven new Covid-19 cases, with six being imported cases and one locally transmitted.

In his daily Covid-19 press statement, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this meant a cumulative total of 9,070 cases nationwide with 170 active cases who are being isolated and treated.

“Out of the seven new cases recorded, six are imported cases involving three Malaysians and three non-Malaysians. There are three cases in Kuala Lumpur with origins from China, Yemen and Myanmar.

“There is also one case in Selangor (from Japan), one case in Sarawak (from Pakistan) and one case in Labuan (from Mexico),” he said.

The locally transmitted case was identified during a working place screening in Negri Sembilan. The patient had a history working in Indonesia and returned home on May 7. The patient was asymptomatic and has been warded in Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar.

There are no new cases on the Sivagangga Covid-19 super-spreader cluster.

So far, the authorities have screened 4,198 individuals in Kedah, Perlis and Penang. The ministry recorded 43 active cases under the Sivagangga cluster, 3,235 negative and 920 pending.