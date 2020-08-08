Klang Bersatu chief, 23 committee members quit party

Bersatu is seeing a small exodus of members who are keen on supporting Tun Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KLANG, Aug 8 —Twenty-three committee members of the Klang Bersatu Division, led by its chief Datuk Syed Abdillah Syed Abd Aziz, today quit the party and expressed support for the new party formed yesterday by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We also decided to dissolve the Klang Bersatu Division. We have lost confidence in the leadership of Bersatu,” Syed Abdillah told a press conference here.

Syed Abdillah said 10 branches of Klang Bersatu Division involving more than 2,800 members were also automatically dissolved.

Earlier, in a separate press conference in Kuala Selangor, Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli, who is also Kuala Selangor Bersatu Division chief Mohd Shaid Rosli also announced that he had left the party to become an independent. — Bernama