About 68,000 convicts in 42 prisons nationwide

The latest number (of prison inmates) exceeded the prescribed capacity of 52,000. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Malaysian Prisons Department KAJANG, Aug 8 — About 68,000 prison inmates are currently housed in 42 prisons nationwide, said Malaysian Prisons Department deputy director-general (Security and Correctional) Datuk Alzafry Mohamed Alnassif Mohamed Adahan.

He said the number was increasing every year, and for this year, the influx of new residents decreased due to the reduced crime cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic pandemic.

Without furnishing further details, he said, although, the latest number (of prison inmates) exceeded the prescribed capacity of 52,000, the prisons were able to accommodate them currently.

“The number consists of 54,508 locals and 14,095 foreigners. Occupancy is increasing and if you follow the trend, the number will not decrease,” he said.

He said this to Bernama in conjunction with the Bank Rakyat Sinar Aidiladha Programme contribution presentation ceremony at the Kajang Prison Headquarters Auditorium, here today.

In another development, Alzafry Mohamed Alnassif said the department always practiced physical distancing and complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to break the COVID-19 epidemic chain.

“The prisons always practice the prescribed SOP so that there are no unwanted incidents and are careful in accepting new inmates, including the presence of the public,” he said.

He said new inmates would be quarantined in a special designated block upon admission and the prisons would conduct an examination first before they were allowed to be placed with other inmates.

“If these inmates are found to be unwell, the Prisons Department will contact the Ministry of Health or the nearest hospital for further action,” he said.

In early June, Bernama reported that a non-citizen prison inmate, an illegal immigrant at the Sungai Buloh prison, was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Bank Rakyat donated 34 cows worth RM166,600 to 1,830 frontline staff and zakat recipients in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration. — Bernama