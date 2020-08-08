2,000 Orang Asli youths to participate in go TVET Orang Asli programme

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the initiative aimed at attracting the minority group to study TVET.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa TAPAH, Aug 8 —The Ministry of Human Resources is targeting 2,000 Orang Asli youths nationwide to participate in the “Go Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Orang Asli” programme by 2021.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the initiative, which was implemented since January, in collaboration with Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad, Department of Labour, Department of Manpower and Department of Orang Asli Development, aimed at attracting the minority group to study TVET.

He said a total of 46 Orang Asli youths are currently pursuing various courses at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Ipoh, Perak such as Ceramic Technology, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology, Welding Technology and Electrical Technology for between 24 and 27 months.

Saravanan, who is also Tapah MP, said this to reporters after launching the programme at Dewan Merdeka here today.

He said the programme was also aimed at improving their standard of living and socio-economy while maintaining the community’s culture and traditions.

“TVET will ensure that Orang Asli youths are not left out in education and help to lift them out of poverty,” he said. — Bernama