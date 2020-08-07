Son claims Guan Eng’s arrest part of plot to ‘ultimately destroy’ Pakatan

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng was summoned to the MACC last night and was arrested shortly after he arrived. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Marcus Lim alleged this morning that the arrest of his father, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, was part of a political scheme to undermine the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

He said the family has been expecting such action since the collapse of the PH government in February, which eventually materialised last night when his father was arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) head office in Putrajaya.

“Their plan is simple, to frame and capture those leaders who wouldn’t bow down to their dirty scheme.

“Their motive is clear, to dismantle DAP, ultimately destroying PH. They thrive on dirty politics, making the right wrong, and the wrong right. Unfortunately, this is how politics work here,” the junior Lim said while assuring supporters that they would fight against such action.

Lim was summoned to the MACC last night and was arrested shortly after he arrived.

The MACC previously questioned him on three separate days at the end of last month.

After Lim was arrested, the commission issued a statement saying they were filing three charges against him at three separate locations and on three different days.

The first charge will be at the Special Corruption Court here today and the second will be at the Sessions Court in Penang on Monday, with both related to the RM6.3 billion Penang Undersea Tunnel project.

Lim will face a third charge at the Sessions Court in Penang next Tuesday involving an unspecified case that was speculated to be over his 2015 home purchase, for which he was previously charged and acquitted.