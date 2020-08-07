Kota Kinabalu court hears application for leave for judicial review over state assembly dissolution

The court is hearing an application by the assemblymen for a judicial review in the matter of the dissolution of the state assembly, filed through law firm FT Ahmad & Co on Monday. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 ― The police have secured the court complex to ensure compliance with Covid-19 SOPs as the High Court hears an application for leave for a judicial review brought by 33 Sabah assemblymen against Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin over the dissolution of the state legislative assembly.

The police ensured that everyone entering the complex is subjected to having their temperature taken and their particulars recorded and physical distancing is observed.

The court is hearing an application by the assemblymen for leave for a judicial review in the matter of the dissolution of the state assembly, filed through law firm FT Ahmad & Co on Monday.

Musa and the 32 elected representatives are seeking, among others, a court order to quash the written advice of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for Tun Juhar to dissolve the assembly.

Shafie had announced on July 30 that he had Tun Juhar’s consent for the dissolution of the assembly with immediate effect to pave the way for a state election within 60 days.

The chief minister had sought the consent for the dissolution of the assembly after Musa announced at a press conference that he had 33 assemblymen on his side to form a new state government. The dissolved state assembly had 65 elected representatives. ― Bernama