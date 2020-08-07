Guan Eng calls charge against him political attack to hinder role as Opposition MP

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court complex August 7, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng who was charged with soliciting bribes condemned his prosecution as politically motivated to stymie his role as an Opposition lawmaker.

The Bagan MP who pled not guilty in the Special Corruption Court here earlier this morning reiterated his stand against corruption.

“This is a baseless allegation and is politically motivated to tarnish me and my reputation and of course in my effort to execute my role as an Opposition parliamentarian.

“I want to stress that we fight corruption seriously and we will not practise corruption,” Lim told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today.

His lawyer and Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo who was also present said the charge was also flawed as the prosecutors had not mentioned the amount of the alleged bribe in the charge sheet.

“One issue is the prosecution falling short of including the alleged amount of the bribe in the charge, [which] to us is a fatal matter,” said Lim’s lead counsel and Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no basis to the charge and we will fight it to the very end, and we will actually use the court processes to prove that my client is innocent,” he added.

