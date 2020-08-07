Covid-19: Cops say only 1,000 visitors allowed at Teluk Cempedak at any one time on weekends

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the implementation of the new SOP will take effect from 10am to 10pm on Friday to Sunday, with each visitor is required to take a visitor’s card at any of the three entry points to the popular beach. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Aug 7 ― Effective today, the number of visitors to Teluk Cempedak beach is limited to 1,000 people at any one time on weekends to ensure public compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) on physical distancing.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the implementation of the new SOP will take effect from 10am to 10pm on Friday to Sunday, with each visitor is required to take a visitor’s card at any of the three entry points to the popular beach.

“There is no time limit set for each visitor, but if the number of visitors exceeded the limit, then we will divert the vehicles that wish to enter the Teluk Cempedak area to other places except for those who want to use the drive-through service at the fast-food restaurants there.

“Workers, hawkers, and shop owners in Teluk Cempedak need not take the visitor’s card, but they will be required to show their employee cards or confirmation letters from their employers at the entrance,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Nor said the three entry points are at the Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) parking area, the private parking area, and between the two fast-food restaurants, McDonald's and KFC.

Mohamad Noor said that visitors are also compelled to check-in using the MySejahtera application or manual registration as well as adhering to the SOP, which includes having their body temperature checked, wearing face masks, and maintaining physical distancing while around the beach area.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the SOP, he said the police, MPK, RELA, and the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) personnel would be stationed at the entry points and around Teluk Cempedak.

Mohamad Noor said the move to limit the number of visitors at the beach was deemed necessary after police inspection found up to 2,000 people had flocked to the beach last Saturday, causing quite a congestion to the area.

The police then suggested for the new SOP implementation to the MPK and Pahang state government, which was agreed by all parties. ― Bernama