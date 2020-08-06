Commercial fraud: RM23.3m losses recorded in Perak since January

Perak deputy police chief Datuk Goh Boon Keng at the state police’s monthly gathering in Ipoh August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 6 — A total of RM23.3 million in losses involving 1,131 commercial fraud cases was recorded in Perak in the first seven months of this year.

Perak Deputy Police Chief Datuk Goh Boon Keng said the number of cases had increased by 13 compared to the same period last year, which also involved crimes such as online scam, non-existent money lending and Love Scam.

Goh said it was probably due to the public being at home during the movement control order (MCO) which was implemented since March 18 which prompted them to use the social media and online platforms for various transactions.

“This had caused the margin of commercial crime cases to increase as compared to other criminal cases,” he told reporters after attending the monthly assembly at the Perak Police Contingent headquarters here, today.

Earlier in his speech, Goh said the Perak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) has been intensifying efforts to curb drug abuse cases although the country was still under to the Recovery Movement Control Order.

He said among the operations carried out were the “Ops Sarang Khas Selama” in June and July with 94 arrests and 'Ops Sarang Khas Mega' on June 6 which saw 211 people were arrested for various offences.

“To achieve our target to reduce demand and supply for drugs, the Perak NCID will increase integrated operations throughout involving all departments in the contingent and districts every month,” he said. — Bernama