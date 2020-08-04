Sarawak cop nabbed for graft

Sarawak MACC director Mohd Zaki Hassan confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A police officer was arrested by the Sarawak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly receiving a bribe of more than RM12,000.

MACC sources said the 42-year-old ASP was arrested after he had given his statement at the Bintulu MACC office at 12.45pm.

“Preliminary investigations show that the suspect had solicited for and received the bribe from a company to protect its illegal four-digit operations and sale of cigarettes and liquor with unpaid duties in a district in Sarawak between June and December last year,” a source told Bernama today.

Sarawak MACC director Mohd Zaki Hassan confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect will be taken to the Bintulu Magistrate’s Court for remand application tomorrow. — Reuters



