Prasarana launches ‘Rapid KL Support Lokal’ campaign to support Malaysian businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — “Alhamdulillah, business is brisk for me now,” said one of the participants of the ‘Rapid KL Support Lokal’ campaign.

Nasi Kahwin Hari-Hari stall owner Rudi Farique said he was thankful to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) for organising such campaign which has helped him get his business back into full swing.

He said the three-month-long movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, has badly affected his business which has been in operations since two years ago.

“I’m running a small-scale business only and the location of my stall is quite secluded. Hence, I did not get many customers.

“Thankfully, after participating in this campaign, everything has changed and I manage to earn up to RM900 per day day,” said Rudi who operates a stall in Bukit Bintang here from Monday to Saturday.

Rudi’s stall offers dishes such as Ayam Madu Dua, Daging Masak Hitam and Ayam Rose Terangkat.

Prasarana Deputy Chief Communication and Marketing Officer (Strategic Communication and Marketing Division) Rafizah Amran said the ‘Rapid KL Support Lokal’ campaign supports the second and third thrusts of the National Economic Regeneration Plan (Penjana) namely, to propel businesses and stimulate the economy.

“As a company providing public transportation services in the country, we also need to help small entrepreneurs who run their business within the 500 metre radius of our train and bus routes, so that they can generate more income.

“Through the campaign, we will help promote their business at no cost...participating traders will also offer promotional prices and provide special coupons to Rapid KL passengers,” she told reporters after launching the campaign, here today.

Rafizah said so far, Prasarana had received about 150 applications from local entrepreneurs to take part in the campaign. — Bernama