Perak reboots NGO e-System to prevent aid double-dipping

Perak Education, Human Capital, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria speaks to the press at the Perak Islamic Administration Institute in Ipoh August 4, 3030 — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, August 4 — The Perak government has relaunched the non-governmental Organisation’s (NGO) e-System in order to ensure that government funds were not disbursed to those that have already gotten financial assistance.

Perak Education, Human Capital, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said that there were cases of NGOs that applied for the same financial aid from all the state executive councillors (exco).

“If let’s say we have 10 excos, the NGO applies for the financial aid using the same paperwork and proposal with all the 10 excos.

“So there are possibilities where they will get the same fund from others excos as well,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of basic administration course and NGO’s e-system launching at the Perak Islamic Administration Institute here.

“However, with this NGO’s e-System, such problems can be avoided as it helps to coordinate the application of government fund by the NGOs,” he added.

Razman also said that the allocations for the NGO were still the same, but he added that the government would only approve financial aid for important expenses due to slowing economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NGO’s e-System was officially launched last year but its implementation was disrupted when the state and federal governments were changed in March.

“We started the programme about a month ago and we already received applications from more than 200 NGOs around the state,” Razman added.

Separately, when asked about PAS’s preparation for the Slim by-election, Razman, who is also the party’s state commissioner, said that they will fully support and help the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate.

“We already have our machinery there and all the election work have started. We will guide our voters to vote for the PN candidate,” he said.