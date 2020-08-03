Johor JPJ targets RM1.8m compound collection with 70pc discount offer

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, Aug 3 — The Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) reckons that 20,000 cases involving compounds for various road offences will be settled through a 70 per cent discount offered by the government for a one-month period until Aug 31.

Its director Razali Wagiman said, from early 2019 until June this year, 40,231 summons cases and compounds have not been settled and it is estimated that with the discount, RM1.8 million could be collected.

According to him, the compounds were issued for offences under the Automatic Enforcement System (AES) and Automatic Awareness Safety System (AWAS), for not wearing a helmet or seat belt, beating the red light, using a handphone while driving, crossing the double line, using the emergency lane, overtaking on the left, compound summonses during festive season operations, blacklist cases and other compound summonses.

“However, we do not expect the collection (of RM1.8 million) but hope that those who have been summoned would settle them because they will later have problems in renewing their driving licence or road tax.

“Other problems will arise when there is an accident...it will be difficult when it comes to making an insurance claim. So, I hope those involved will not miss this opportunity offered by the Transport Ministry,” he told Bernama at his office here today.

A check by Bernama at the Johor RTD office in Taman Daya here at 9am, saw the number of people settling summonses at the counter was under control without long queues outside the office.

Meanwhile, Razali said the public could settle their payments at the state RTD counters here, as well as at their six branches in Pontian, Batu Pahat, Muar, Segamat, Kluang and Mersing.

Payments can also be made at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) [email protected] Raya, UTC Pasir Gudang, RTD Mobile, RTD mySIKAP portal and RTD kiosks.

On July 28, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong said a 70 per cent reduction is being offered based on current compound rate available in RTD system and as stipulated for cases under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act (Act 334), Public Transport Act Land (Act 715) as well as other rules and orders under it, including cases that are still blacklisted.

However, for blacklisted offenders, they are required to go to the state RTD office or its branches for the documentation process before payment is made. — Bernama