Dr Noor Hisham: Infrared thermometers do not emit radiation, safe for use

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The infrared thermometer does not emit radiation and is safe to use to measure body temperature, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) views seriously the claims that the usage of infrared thermometer for temperature checks, could cause brain damage, as it has gone viral on social media.

He said the device is designed to detect and absorb infrared radiation signals from the surface of the skin, which is then converted into electrical signals.

“The electronic circuit in this thermometer processes the electrical signal to determine the measured human body temperature and this is then displayed on the screen.

“As the infrared thermometer does not emit radiation, it is safe to use,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said body temperature measurement with an infrared thermometer is usually taken either on the surface of the skin at the forehead or the tympanic membrane of the ear.

“Although the tympanic membrane temperature reading is more accurate, taking forehead temperature is much easier for public screening.

“A study conducted by MOH Health Technology Assessment Branch, found no scientific evidence on the side effects of taking forehead temperature using infrared thermometers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH is aware of the presence of infrared thermometers which are not registered or being distributed without a permit, in the market.

“We wish to remind that the MOH through the Medical Device Authority (PBPP) will continue to monitor the situation and will take action against any violation of the law as provided under the Medical Device Act 2012 (Act 737),” he said. — Bernama