Umno’s grassroots don’t want party as Perikatan member, Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi tells PAS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has affirmed the party’s decision to not join Perikatan Nasional (PN), saying the decision was made collectively by its leadership and also reflected its grassroots.

He added that nearly all Umno leaders on every level wished to see the party maintain Barisan Nasional and continue its cooperation with PAS in Muafakat Nasional (MN).

“Umno has twice reiterated in Muafakat Nasional’s primary committee meeting that its Supreme Council and grassroots do not want the party to join PN as a component member, should it be registered as a political party,” Asyraf said in a statement.

He was responding to PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan who said his party was not informed of Umno’s decision to pull out from PN.

“Therefore what has been voiced by Umno’s president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently is the collective voice of both the leadership and grassroots.

“Indeed this stance has been raised by 11 leaders representing Umno in MN’s primary committee meeting, which was also attended by 11 of PAS’ main leadership,” Asyraf said.

However he also said Umno will continue to defend the PN government until the 15th general election.

“An understanding has also been reached with PAS’ leadership to continue defending MN without any intent to bring down the PN government which was formed for the rakyat and nation,” Asyraf said.

On Thursday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that his party will not join the informal Perikatan Nasional coalition that controls the federal government.

The announcement comes two days after former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak was convicted on all counts in his SRC International corruption trial.