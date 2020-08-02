Azmin refutes critics, says team capable of strengthening Muafakat Nasional

Minister of International Trade Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PERMATANG PAUH, Aug 2 — Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has refuted criticism that his team is incapable of strengthening Muafakat Nasional in the next general election.

Mohamed Azmin, however, said this was only his personal opinion and he remains optimistic that with good intentions, their efforts to join MN will be fruitful.

“We have to find the meeting point because we are now facing a bitter challenge. For me, the priority is to come to a consensus and find a meeting point.

“This is because the challenges we are facing can all be solved if we practice openness to find reconciliation,” Mohamed Azmin, who was former PKR deputy president, said after attending the Qurban Aidiladha 2020 programme at Yayasan An-Nahdhoh here today.

He was commenting on an earlier statement by Johor Umno deputy chairman Nur Azlan Mohamed that Mohamed Azmin’s group of elected representatives and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will not strengthen Muafakat Nasional in the 15th General Election.

Also present at the event were Housing and Local Government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Higher Education Deputy Minister Datuk Mansor Othman. — Bernama