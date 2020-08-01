Sabah polls expected to cost more due to Covid-19, says minister

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the snap election in Sabah is expected to cost more due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Aug 1 — The snap election in Sabah is expected to cost more due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the increased allocation was due to various measures that needed to be taken to ensure that the election process was held in accordance with the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Elections during Covid-19 would involve higher allocations. For example, the indelible ink cannot be used in the usual manner, and we need it in larger quantities.

“At the same time, the sanitation process, space for physical distancing as well as the process involved would take some time which would also involve increased allowance.

“The 14th General Election involved a cost of RM500 million, if general election is to be held now, then it would cost more than RM1 billion. That is the figure estimated by the Election Commission (EC),” he said after an Aidiladha sacrificial ceremony at Tanjong Mas state constituency here today.

Takiyuddin said the National Security Council would hold a meeting on Monday to discuss how the Sabah State Election should be implemented based on the existing Covid-19 SOP.

The EC was officially notified by the Sabah Legislative Assembly on Thursday regarding the dissolution of the 15th Sabah state assembly.

Earlier, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, paving the way for a state election to be held within 60 days. — Bernama