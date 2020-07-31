Perak Sultan says mutual understanding between races, religions vital to ensure unity

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah performs Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar As Siddiq Briged Utara in Ulu Kinta July 31, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

IPOH, July 31 — Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today said that the spirit of mutual understanding and respect between races and religions is key to ensuring peace in the country.

He said Malaysia’s security would be jeopardised if its various communities could not co-exist harmoniously.

“National security will be stronger when citizens are successfully nurtured to find meeting points, appreciate the spirit of unity in diversity,” he said in his speech during the Aidil Adha Celebration and Warrior’s Memorial Day ceremony at Kem Syed Putra here.

“Leaders, through words and actions, must set the best example to cultivate the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect, so that citizens live in harmony in a peaceful and prosperous country,” he added.

The sultan highlighted that police officers and soldiers who died in the line of duty and were honoured for their services in preserving the country’s security were men and women of all races and religions.

“I, and the people who prioritise peace, greatly appreciate the sacrifices of every soldier and police officers.

“May their sacrifices be accepted as good deeds given the rewards of this world - the rewards of the hereafter,” he said.

Separately, the Sultan also told Muslims who could not perform their Hajj pilgrimage this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic to be patient and accept it as a divine challenge.

“May Allah SWT replace this sacrifice with a better reward.

“To God, we pray to bring us the best solution to face the Covid-19 pandemic, which has threatened so many lives at the moment,” he said



