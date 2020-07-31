No PKR letter of demand for RM10m yet, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today that he has yet to receive a letter of demand for RM10 million compensation from his former party PKR. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, July 31 — Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today that he has yet to receive a letter of demand for RM10 million compensation from his former party PKR.

Saifuddin, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, said he would only decide on his course of action after receiving the letter.

“Once the letter arrives, my lawyer will study it and definitely we will discuss how to handle this issue,” he told reporters after performing the korban (sacrificial) ritual at Masjid Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi, Indera Mahkota 15 here.

Saifuddin was asked to comment on PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung’s statement on Wednesday that PKR would be issuing a letter of demand to claim for RM10 million each from 19 Members of Parliament and state assemblymen for leaving the party.

Lee also said they would be given seven days to pay up, failing which the party’s lawyers would commence legal proceedings to claim for the compensation.

On another matter, Saifuddin expressed regret over a Pahang DAP state assemblyman’s action in challenging the Pahang government’s ruling on the compulsory use of Jawi on signboards.

He said it was inappropriate for the assemblyman to resort to court action although he has the right to do so.

Saifuddin said they should understand the position of Jawi in the country and the move to popularise its use, including in public places.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that Tras state assemblyman Chow Yu Hui, through his lawyers M Manogaran, Jonathan and Chong Kar Yan, had filed an application to challenge the Pahang government’s ruling on the compulsory use of Jawi writing on signboards.

The Pahang government enforced the Jawi ruling on January 1 this year. — Bernama