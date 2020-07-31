FGV targets one million banana clones next year, 100pc increase from current production

K The popular yellow fruit has been identified as one of the most marketable cash crops with the highest demand in the country. — AFP pic UALA LUMPUR, July 31 — FGV Holdings Berhad is targeting to produce one million banana clones in 2021, a 100 per cent increase from its current production, and will cater to the niche market demand for fresh bananas and banana-based food industry.

This is a result of its successful banana clonal research where it aimed to generate mass production high-quality banana clone varieties to fulfill an estimated 30 per cent of national consumption demand for the fruit.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilh Hassan said in a press statement today that the agri-business has proven the high-quality of its banana clonal seedlings with over six million berangan ramets sold between 2007 to 2020.

“FGV’s Innovation Centre located in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan is producing banana clone varieties to fulfill the demand for intercropping during oil palm replanting and banana farmers in the country,” said Haris Fadzilah.

“With experienced and dedicated researchers in tissue culture production, technical advisory and nursery operation, we have the expertise to support the banana agropreneurs and smallholders with superior banana clonal seedlings, banana contract cloning and contract farming.

“This is in line with FGV’s strategic move to expand its Integrated Farming initiatives and at the same time increase local banana production with a target of 50 per cent market share or equivalent to 1.7 million seedlings which will ultimately improve banana farmers’ livelihood in Malaysia.”

It is capable of generating additional income for oil palm plantations during its immature phase under the intercropping planting system.

Berangan has the highest demand and FGV is currently producing 850,000 ramets annually.

It claims that its clonal seedlings are disease free, have a uniform growth and is capable of producing early yields as compared to sucker planting material.

Other clonal seedling varieties under FGV’s banner include tanduk, lang, nipah, nangka, rastali, mas and lemak manis.

They are available for bulk purchases in five nurseries and outlets located in Bandar Enstek (Negri Sembilan), Trolak (Perak), Jerantut (Pahang), Bukit Tongkat (Johor) and Lahad Datu (Sabah).

The banana clonal seedlings are also sold online through Shopee under FGV Agri Services Sdn Bhd.

Following this success, FGV is now developing clonal planting material for other high-value crops, such as pineapple, bamboo, vanilla and aquatic plant to fulfil high market demands.