Agong, Permaisuri perform Aidiladha prayers at Tengku Ampaun Afzan Mosque in Kuantan

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives for Aidiladha prayers at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque in Kuantan July 31, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

KUANTAN, July 31 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah joined Muslims to perform Aidiladha prayers at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque here today.

His Majesty accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived at the mosque at 8.25 am and the royal couple was received by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Pahang state government leaders.

Also present at the prayer was the son of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who is the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and they were dressed in matching grey baju Melayu.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of the mosque, Mohd Hafiz Suhaili while the sermon was read by Kuantan Kadi, Abdul Aziz Abd Karim.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also witnessed the sacrificial ritual of nine cows for the occasion in the compound of the mosque before departing. — AFP