Shafie to hold press conference this morning

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a joint interview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 30 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is expected to hold a press conference at 10 am today at the State Government Administrative Center here.

An invitation to the media was sent via a Whatsapp message by the Chief Minister's Office.

The press conference is called, believed over the latest political development in Sabah, including on a claim by former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman that he has secured a simple majority to form a new state government in a coalition involving several parties.

However, at a press conference held at his residence yesterday, Musa did not state the majority he has to oust the state government which is led by Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has 65 representatives, including five who are nominated. The simple majority is, therefore, 33 seats.

The current state government bloc has 45 seats in the assembly, while the opposition has 20. ― Bernama