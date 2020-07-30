Sabah State Assembly dissolution officially gazetted and EC notified

Caretaker deputy chief Datuk Madius Tangau said that the dissolution has been carried out accordingly and the State Assembly secretariat has informed the Election Commission (EC). — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 30 — The dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly has been gazetted and made official by Head of State Yang diPertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

A copy of the gazette exercising Juhar’s authority as the Head of State per Article 21 Clause (2) of the Sabah State Constitution to dissolve the assembly was made available to reporters.

The dissolution is effective as of today.

The gazette and official letter of declaration with the official seal are also being circulated on social media.

Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Madius Tangau who tweeted a picture of the gazette said that the dissolution has been carried out accordingly and the State Assembly secretariat has informed the Election Commission (EC).

Tangau also shared a letter showing caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s letter to Juhar seeking consent for the dissolution, on the grounds of perceived threats from external parties causing an unstable political environment.

In the letter, he said that it was proper to return the mandate to the people to vote for a new government.

Shafie earlier told reporters that he had sought a dissolution following the mass defection of at least 13 state assemblymen to support his political archnemesis Tan Sri Musa Aman who was seeking to topple him.

In return, Musa said that the dissolution was unnecessary and insisted he had the right to be chief minister as he commanded the support of more than half, or 33 out of the 65-member State Assembly.

Musa told reporters earlier that he was hoping that Juhar would reconsider his decision to dissolve the State Assembly as an election now would be a waste of funds and dangerous during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Sabah lawyer Roger Chin, a gazette now means that the dissolution of the State Assembly is irreversible.