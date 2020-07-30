Malaysia will face serious consequences if Covid-19 cases spike, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Malaysia will have to grapple with a more severe situation if there is a spike in positive Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MUAR, July 30 ― The country will have to grapple with a more severe situation if there is a spike in positive Covid-19 cases, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

As such, he reminded the people to continue abiding by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government to break the Covid-19 chain of infection, including wearing face masks and practising social distancing.

“There were still cases even when we felt we have done our best in managing the situation, and a few days ago Covid-19 cases rose. Previously, it dropped to single digits but then surged back to two digits. Let’s pray it doesn’t hit three or four digits.

“Do we want it to return? I don’t think the people wish to return to the situation where we imposed the movement control order (MCO) which forced us to stay at home, stop factory and business operations, and ban interstate travel,” he added.

He said this at a ceremony to hand over cows for Aidiladha sacrifice for the Pagoh parliamentary constituency here today.

Muhyiddin said the people had no choice but to follow the instructions of the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry to avoid falling into this situation again, which would have far more serious consequences including on the country’s economy.

“We had to introduce a RM250 billion Prithatin stimulus package to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, an amount never allocated before by any administration in this country,” he said.

At the ceremony, Muhyiddin handed to villagers and government agencies 74 cows which were contributed by various parties, including Tan Sri Muhyiddin Golf Charity, Yayasan Al-Bukhari and individuals. ― Bernama