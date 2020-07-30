Immigration D-G: Failure to pay quarantine cost will result in cancellation of visitor pass

Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud says the Immigration Department will revoke the Long-Term Visit Pass of any foreigners who refused to pay the cost of quarantine upon returning from abroad. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The Immigration Department will revoke the Long-Term Visit Pass of any foreigners who refused to pay the cost of quarantine upon returning from abroad, said its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said their refusal to pay has affected the Malaysian government’s effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“Among the passes involved are the Social Visit Pass for husband/wife of a Malaysian citizen, Visitor Pass (Temporary Employment), Visitor Pass (Professional), Employment Pass (expatriate) and Malaysia My Second Home Pass,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairul Dzaimee also advised all foreigners and locals to adhere to the current directives and regulations, and always be aware of any announcement by government agencies on Covid-19 prevention measures.

“Legal action will be taken on anyone who violated the directive or failed to comply with the standard operating procedure set by the government,” he said.

Beginning July 24, Malaysians and foreigners coming back from overseas will have to undergo 14 days of compulsory isolation at designated quarantine stations and not at their own homes.

Malaysians have to bear about half of the cost of quarantine, whether at public training institutes or hotels, while foreigners are required to pay for the full charges. ― Bernama