DAP reps chide Pahang party mate for court challenge against compulsory Jawi signboards

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — DAP Youth chief Howard Lee Chuan How and rising political star Marina Ibrahim chastised their party colleague from Pahang who filed a judicial review challenging a state government directive requiring all signboards to include Jawi.

The duo took to Twitter to respond to a news report about Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui’s court challenge, eliciting positive responses from their followers who praised them for their clever and innovative approach.

ريميه تيميه. كيت ڤاتوت اوتاماكن ڤرقاعا يڠ لبيه مندسق. https://t.co/ilDWXUXend — Howard Lee (@howardlee_my) July 30, 2020

Lee’s tweet translates to: “Trivial matter. We should prioritise more urgent issues.”

Marina’s Jawi tweet was short and pointed: “Can shut up?”

Lee, 37 is also Pasir Pinji assemblyman while Marina, 33, is publicity secretary in the Johor DAP women’s wing.

News portal Malaysiakini had earlier today reported Chow announcing his filing of a judicial review against the Pahang directive that makes it compulsory for all shop fronts to have Jawi included in their signboards starting January 1 this year.

Those found to flout the order face a maximum fine of RM250 the first time, and risk losing their business licences if found for subsequent violations.

According to the news report, Chow named the Raub District Office as first respondent and the Pahang government as second respondent.

Hearing for his leave application is set for August 28.

This is not the first time Chow has questioned the state directive, having raised the issue in the Pahang legislative assembly last year before it was gazetted.

The state lawmaker also took to Facebook tonight to explain his legal challenge, asserting that he was not against Jawi but against the state compelling all local establishments to put up signs in the script and claiming it was deprivation of freedom.

He argued that many establishments do not attract Muslim customers hence having Jawi only complicates matters and he is asking the Courts to review the directive.

“I stress that I respect Jawi as a heritage script but my stand is that the state government should not compel businesses and NGOs to include it on their signboards but to encourage Jawi in society.

“If making Jawi script on signboards is a condition for licence renewal, this will give a negative impact to small businesses.

“I filed this application so that the Pahang government can be more inclusive by giving the freedom of choice to businesses and NGOs on whether or not to put Jawi on their signboards,” he wrote.