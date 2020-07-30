After takeover bid foiled, Musa says may urge Sabah governor to reverse dissolution

Balung rep Datuk Osman Jamal has a word with Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) at the latter’s residence in Kota Kinabalu July 29, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 30 ― Tan Sri Musa Aman said he could ask Sabah’s Tuan Yang Terutama to rescind the latter’s consent to dissolve the state assembly and to instead appoint him as the chief minister.

Insisting that he has the support of 33 assemblymen, the former CM argued that this represented the simple majority needed to control the 65-seat state legislature and form a new government.

“We will ask our lawyers to review what to do next. And maybe appeal to the TYT not to dissolve the State Assembly,” he said during a press conference with 32 other state assemblymen present

This morning, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal announced that Tun Juhar Mahiruddin has consented to the dissolution to pave way for a state election within 60 days.

Musa, speaking at a press conference at his house, said there was no need to hold a state election now due to the Covid-19 pandemic which would put people’s lives in danger.

“Also, it is costly and time consuming. Why should we go through an election when it is clear we have a simple majority,” he said, as he pointed to the 32 state assemblymen behind him.

“What’s important is that the TYT reviews our letters and makes the right and appropriate decision to appoint me as the legitimate chief minister,” he said.

Musa, who was visibly emotional at some points during the press conference, said that the move to dissolve the state assembly was clearly a political manoeuvre.

“This is the second time I’ve felt betrayed. The first time, I had already formed a government but was fired even after I was sworn-in,” he said, referring to the night of May 10 when Musa took his oath as the new chief minister only to be told to step down as Juhar swore Shafie in on May 12.

Musa also denied that he had induced any of the state assemblymen to cross over, claiming that they were behind him now because of his alliance with the federal government.

“Some of them withdrew their support for Shafie to support me. I have 33 SDs (statutory declarations) signed which I presented to the TYT via my lawyers.

“The Warisan government is not with the federal government so it is hard to run the state. That is why they are supporting me. Close cooperation between the state and federal government is vital to developing Sabah.

“Secondly, the Warisan government is weak and that is why they want me to return and lead the state,” he said.

Musa said that if it was true that the state assembly was dissolved, then he was ready to face an election.

“We are not surprised and expected the move. But there are three more years left before an election is due. Why dissolve now? Let’s not gamble with people’s lives for personal and political reasons,” he said.

Yesterday, Musa had announced that he was qualified to take over the state government as he commanded a simple majority in the state assembly. He however did not disclose the number of state assemblymen he had.

Last night, Shafie met Juhar to seek consent to dissolve the assembly and earlier today got his letter of consent signed.

As of 4pm today, Musa had made another attempt to see Juhar but was prevented from entering the Istana at a police roadblock set up since last night.