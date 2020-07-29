Warisan in favour of snap polls in Sabah following ‘great betrayal’ by assemblymen

Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) is seen with some 32 assemblymen who gathered at his residence in Kota Kinabalu for a press conference on July 29, 2020.

KOTA KINABALU, July 29 ― In the wake of the “betrayal” by several Sabah state assemblymen, a state election should be called to return the mandate to the people, said Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking.

The Penampang MP said that it was shocking that the elected representatives would betray the people like that and the proper thing to do is to let the people decide again.

“We are shocked with what has happened. We think a state election should be called and we return it to the rakyat to decide.

“This is something we are against. They have betrayed the mandate, which is for a full term. So the best thing is let’s go for an election,” he said.

Leiking said that there were rumours of possible defections from the moment Warisan formed the state government after the 14th general election.

“Now they are leaving the government, we have already formed a government, so it’s different, this is a mandate,” he said.

Leiking said that early indications show the Perikatan Nasional-aligned group has a razor-thin majority of one assemblyman.

“Many of them have repeatedly pledged their support to the state government under the legitimate chief minister Shafie Apdal and it is strange to see them make a U-turn. So, to me, this is a great betrayal. While we are shocked, a state election should be held so we can see if the people agree with this or not,” he said.

This evening, former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman called a hastily-arranged press conference to claim that he has the support of the majority of assemblymen in the 65-seat state assembly.

He however stopped short of announcing the exact number and names of the assemblymen. A physical headcount put the number in favour of Musa with 32. He needs 33 to secure a simple majority.



