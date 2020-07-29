PAS Youth urges Najib's supporters to stay calm, says conviction can still be challenged

Datuk Seri Najib Razak's supporters gather outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― PAS Youth has urged for calm among supporters of convicted ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and said it would still work with its political ally in Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the upcoming Slim by-election.

PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin said that although his trial at the High Court has ended, Najib still has two more opportunities to contest his conviction through the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court.

“This right is guaranteed under the Federal Constitution and the existing laws in this country. Therefore, Datuk Seri Najib's supporters should continue to be patient and calm.

“PAS Youth will continue to strengthen the relationship of Pemuda Muafakat Nasional with the Malaysian Umno Youth Movement (PPUM) and will express it through the assistance and cooperation of PAS Youth in facing the Slim by-election scheduled to begin on 15th August 2020 (nomination of candidates) until 29th August 2020 (voting), he said.

Khairil added that the decision by Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali proved that the justice system in Malaysia was independent and free under the PN government.

He also said it showed that the PN government was transparent and respected both the rule of law and the separation of powers doctrine.

Yesterday, Najib, 67, was found guilty of all seven charges of power abuse, criminal breach of trust and laundering over RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state-owned investment fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and fined RM210 million for his crimes.

However, Mohd Nazlan granted Najib a stay of execution pending his appeal.