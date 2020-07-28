In Umno’s red and BN’s blue, Najib’s supporters arrive in droves ahead of SRC verdict (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s supporters gather outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Around 50 supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak have started converging outside the High Court, ahead of the decision of his first-ever trial over the misappropriation of RM42 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

About six buses carrying Najib’s supporters were also spotted entering the Federal Territory Mosque nearby after they were barred from entering the roads leading to the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

The supporters, dressed in the colours of Umno (in red) and Barisan Nasional (in blue) were seen slowly making their way into the crowd where media personnel have gathered since early this morning at 6am.

The Najib supporters are believed to been ferried from all across peninsular Malaysia, including from his constituency in Pekan, Pahang.

Some of them were also seen chanting “Bossku”, in reference to Najib.

Today is one of the most anticipated days for Malaysians in general, especially anti-corruption watchdogs, as this is Najib’s first-ever verdict that will determine if he’s guilty over the alleged misappropriation of the said RM42 million that supposedly went into his personal accounts.

Members of the media waiting outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 28, 2020.

Today will also put new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under scrutiny at 10am later when the verdict is expected to be delivered by High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Plainclothes policemen and several CID officers with tactical gears from the Sentul district police headquarters were also spotted all around the court compound

Security was further heightened in the early hours of the morning with several K9-unit dogs placed around the court compound.