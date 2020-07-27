More than RM1b allocated in 11MP to upgrade Sabah schools

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A total of RM1.252 billion has been allocated to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated buildings in 237 schools in Sabah under the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (11MP), the Dewan Rakyat sitting was told today.

Senior Minister (Education) Radzi Jidin said in the period between 2017 and 2019, a total of RM630.7 million was provided for upgrading of schools while this year, RM621.2 million was provided for the same purpose.

On the status of the projects in Sabah as of July 20, he said 150 projects have been completed with 129 projects awarded the Certificate of Practical Compliance (CPC) or Certificate of Partial Occupation (CPO).

“21 more projects are in the process of getting the CPO, three projects are still being constructed, 19 in the process of procurement, and 65 in the pre-construction phase,” he said during the question-and-answer session when he replied to a question from Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) on the allocation for dilapidated schools in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Radzi said the Education Ministry also received an allocation of RM410 million under the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 for upgrading, repair and maintenance works.

“This allocation was channelled to the State Education Departments and District Education Departments in April 2020. RM125 million was allocated for the projects in Sabah, and will benefit at least 391 schools in the state,” he said.

He added that in 11MP, a total of RM3.055 billion was approved to upgrade and rebuild 773 schools with dilapidated buildings in the country. — Bernama