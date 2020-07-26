Perak Umno looking at candidates for Slim by-election

Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press at the Perak Umno headquarters in Ipoh February 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Perak Umno is in the process of gathering information on potential candidates to contest in the Slim state seat by-election next month.

Perak Umno liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad who is also the Slim by-election director said the profiles of the proposed candidates will be taken to the party president and party management committee.

“We still have some time before the nomination process on August 15. The names which have been proposed will be shortlisted until the best candidate is chosen,” he told reporters after chairing the Perak Umno monthly meeting here last night.

He said at the meeting last night, 24 Perak Umno division heads and heads of wings agreed to stand united to ensure success for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the by-election.

Saarani also hoped that Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) which comprises BN, PAS and Bersatu will give strong support to the candidate.

“God willing, the BN candidate will get the support of PAS and Bersatu like in the by-elections in Chini, Cameron Highlands and Rantau,” he said.

He also thanked Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who is also Perak Bersatu liaison chairman for declaring his support to the PN candidate.

The Slim by-election is set to be held on August 29 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, on July 15.

During the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018, Mohd Khusairi who represented BN retained the Slim state seat with a majority of 2,183 votes, defeating Bersatu which was represented by Mohd Amran Ibrahim from PKR, and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

Perak has 59 state seats, with 32 in Perikatan Nasional, comprising 25 from BN (all UMNO), Bersatu (four), PAS (three) while DAP has 16, Amanah (five), PKR (three), Independent (two) and Gerakan (one). — Bernama