Old model vehicles popular choice for car thieves, police warn

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The public perception that old model vehicles being less of a choice for criminals to steal needs to be changed because they are, in fact, among the ‘hot items’ among criminals at the moment.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said old locally made car models are often the choice of criminals because of their spare parts as well as the opportunity to steal them often presented itself.

According to him, in Cheras there are 1.33 million people and there are some areas that do not have proper parking, so they have to park vehicles outside the gates and in areas with no security guards.

“This provides an opportunity and space for criminals to steal vehicles using rulers and such, and this does not require high-tech equipment.

“I want the community to change their perception that old model vehicles will not be stolen because we have received many such cases,” he told Bernama when met at the Cheras District Police Headquarters, today.

However, Mohamed Mokhsein said luxury vehicles were also targeted by criminals due to its wider market, including overseas.

According to him, a total of 132 car theft and 264 motorcycle theft cases were reported in the period from January to yesterday with 27 people arrested compared to 366 cases of car theft and 562 cases of motorcycle theft were reported in the same period last year.

He said those arrested for stealing vehicles were aged between 14 and 51 years old and some of them had previous criminal records for committing the same crime.

“Various preventive measures have been taken, including reminding the residents in this area to be more vigilant as well as suggesting a suitable area to park vehicles,” he said.

In another development, he said the crime index in Cheras district showed a decrease of 16.17 percent, a reduction of 148 cases from January to last Thursday.

Mohamed Mokhsein said during the period, a total of 767 cases were recorded this year compared to 915 cases last year. — Bernama