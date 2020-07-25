Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia has 23 new Covid-19 cases today, only six are imported

File picture shows Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at a daily press conference on the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya July 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Health Ministry has reported 23 new Covid-19 cases today, leading to a cumulative total of 8,884 cases and a current total of 167 infectious cases that have been isolated for treatment.

At the same time, 17 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, leading to a total cumulative recovery of 8,594 cases, which is 96.7 per cent of the total novel coronavirus cases in the country.

In his Covid-19 press statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the new cases, six are imported cases involving four Malaysians and two non-Malaysians who were allowed entry for business.

The six Malaysians came back from Singapore (three cases), Indonesia (one case), the Philippines (one case) and Russia (one case).

“There are 17 locally transmitted cases with 10 involving Malaysians and seven non-Malaysians,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The state level breakdown for the locally transmitted cases include only two states: Johor and Sarawak.

Johor registered two new cases — from the Kluang senior citizen cluster and a workplace screening.

Sarawak saw eight new cases: four from the Sentosa cluster; one from the Kuching engineering cluster; one from the Kuching construction site cluster; one asymptomatic case where the individual was screened at an airport and one case where the worker was screened at the workplace.

Among the non-Malaysian cases, Kuala Lumpur saw one patient who was screened after giving birth. She is a detainee at the Immigration Detention Centre in Bukit Jalil. She did not have any symptoms and is being treated in the Serdang Hospital.

Selangor saw two new cases: one from the Sepang Kongsi cluster and one from a work screening.

Johor registered four new cases: one from the Kluang senior citizen cluster; two from the new Bukit Tiram cluster; and one from an employee who was screened before the patient started work.

“Currently, three Covid-19 cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, of which two require ventilators.

“There are no new deaths and the cumulative death cases for Covid-19 in Malaysia remains at 123 cases or 1.38 per cent of the total cases reported,” said Dr Noor Hisham.