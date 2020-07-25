310 compounds issued for flouting RMCO in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Police issued a total of 310 compounds in a Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) monitoring operation at an entertainment centre in Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that the operation was from 11 pm to 5 am this morning, and the results of an inspection at the centre, located at Jalan PJU 7/3 Mutiara Damansara, found that 200 men and 110 women, aged 20 to 30, were gathered inside the building.

“They have committed an offence under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 7) Regulations 2020.

“All of them have been issued compounds worth RM1,000 each for the offence and this is the highest number of compounds ever issued in one night,” he said in a statement here today.

He said his team also arrested 10 male foreigners, aged 25 to 30, on suspicion of working at the entertainment centre without a valid permit, and all of them were detained and investigated under Section 39 (b) and Section 55b of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Nik Ezanee said that police also seized various electronic devices and cash worth RM9,350, and arrested a 29-year-old local man on suspicion of employing foreign workers without a valid work permit and operating without a valid licence.

In a separate case, seven men were arrested by the police for employing foreign workers without a valid permit and failing to submit personal documents in two separate raids, at Jalan SS 2/60 as well as at the Amcorp Mall, Jalan Persiaran Barat.

According to him, during the first raid on Jalan SS2/60 at about 6.30 pm, five foreign men, aged 23 to 27, were arrested for failing to submit personal documents and working without a valid permit at the premises.

“During the second raid at about 10.50 pm at Amcorp Mall, two local men, aged 23 and 59, who were believed to be working as caretakers of the premises were arrested on suspicion of employing foreign workers without a valid permit,” he said.

He said all those arrested were being investigated under Section 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 and Section 55b of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama