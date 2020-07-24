Husband of Malaysian YouTube sensation Pavithra pleads not guilty to possession of dangerous weapon

M. Sugu, 29, the husband of Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra, is seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh July 24, 2020. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — The husband of Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate Court here to the charge of unlawful possession of a 26-inch sickle in a public place.

The accused, M. Sugu, 29, made the plea in front of Judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir, when the charge was read in Tamil.

The former plantation labourer was charged with possessing the dangerous weapon at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s parking compound on July 21 at around 6pm.

He was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive, Explosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 for the possession of an offensive weapon.

The punishment under the said section carries imprisonment not less than five years and not more than 10 years and whipping, if convicted.

Sugu who was clad in a red and grey t-shirt and jeans, arrived at the court at around 8.50am in handcuffs.

Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh as her husband M. Sugu claims trial to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, July 24, 2020.

His wife Pavithra was also present at the court during the proceedings today.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail appeared for the prosecution while Sugu was represented by lawyer Mahinderjit Singh.

Earlier, Mohd Waffy requested the court to set bail at RM20,000 in order to make sure the accused presented himself to the court throughout the trial.

“This is also a serious case as the weapon was brought to a public place, which is the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahinderjit Singh said that the weapon was only found in the accused’s car at the hospital parking area and was not in his hand.

He also requested the court to set bail between RM5,000 and RM10,000 as the wife could only afford to pay that amount.

“I hope the court will allow bail as Sugu has two young children aged one and two. The children need him.

“Furthermore, the case was just a misunderstanding between the couple. The wife had also withdrawn the report she lodged against Sugu the next day on July 22,” he added.

Judge Mohd Fauzi then fixed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case ends.

The case has been set for August 17 for mention.