Health D-G announces three more new Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the Elsa cluster, the PUI Ramnad cluster and the PUI Al Khobar cluster today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced three new Covid-19 clusters today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the Elsa cluster, the PUI Ramnad cluster and the PUI Al Khobar cluster.

PUI is the acronym for Person Under Investigation.

“This cluster index case is of a Malaysian citizen who returned to Malaysia from India on July 6 (Case 8,817). A Covid-19 screening at KLIA was found to be negative. He followed the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and started experiencing mild symptoms on July 19.

“The 13th day HSO screening was found to be positive and he was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor. Following that, a close contact investigation and screening was conducted. So far, 18 people have been screened and they are made up of six family members and 12 passengers of the aircraft,” Dr Noor Hisham said in reference to the PUI Ramnad cluster.

MORE TO COME



