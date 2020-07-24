Former chief secretary to govt Mohd Sidek named EAIC chairman

Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan speaks to Bernama during an interview at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given his consent to the appointment of four commissioners of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) with former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan as its chairman.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today said the appointment was for a three-year term, effective July 1, 2020.

Besides Mohd Sidek, the other three appointees are former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Zainun Ali, High Court judge Datuk John Louis O’hara and legal advisor of the International Islamic University Malaysia Prof Dr Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also consented to the appointment of Zainun as EAIC deputy chairman.

“The appointments will strengthen EAIC’s functions and effectiveness towards ensuring enforcement of higher integrity and quality among enforcement officers and agencies,” it said.

The PMO said the government also extends its gratitude to the previous EAIC commissioners namely Datuk A. Aziz A. Rahim, Datuk Sabariah Hassan, Prof Madya Dr Abang Ekhsan Abang Othman, Lee Sow Siong, Leong May Chan and James Deva Nayagam Gnanaratnam for the services. — Bernama